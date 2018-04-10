News

Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital as children comes to heartbreaking end
Turnbull offers $1bn upgrade to Qld's M1

Sonia Kohlbacher
AAP /

CURRENT AND PLANNED UPGRADES TO QUEENSLAND'S M1 MOTORWAY

* September 2016 - Infrastructure Australia adds upgrades to the M1 and Bruce Highway to its priority list.

* March 2017 - The Queensland and federal governments agree to a $500 million deal to widen the M1 between Mudgeeraba and Varsity Lakes to six lanes and upgrade the Gateway Motorway merge at Eight Mile Plains.

* October 2017 - Construction begins on the Gateway Motorway merge, a major bottleneck on the way from Brisbane to Gold Coast, and the Mudgeeraba to Varsity Lakes section.

* April 2018 - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull commits $1 billion to widen the motorway to six lanes between Varsity Lakes and Tugun and to eight lanes between Eight Mile Plains and Daisy Hill, while extending the busway to Springwood.

