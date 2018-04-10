CCC to lay more charges against Pisasale

Further charges are due to be laid against embattled former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale by Queensland's corruption watchdog.

The 66-year-old is already on charges including corruption, misconduct and perjury and at mention of his matters on Monday, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard the Crime and Corruption Commission intended to lay further charges.

No details were given about the nature, volume or time in which the new charges would be laid.

Part of the allegations already levelled against Pisasale, who resigned last June citing health concerns, include taking goods meant for charity organisations worth more than $60,000.

Before his resignation, he was one of Queensland's most popular politicians, securing more than 83 per cent of the vote at the 2016 local government election.

Following Monday's hearing a three-month adjournment was granted to allow the CCC time to file additional charges and for lawyers involved to review expanding briefs.