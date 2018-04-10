Linc energy found guilty of pollution

Serious environmental harm was caused by failed Queensland company Linc Energy's underground coal gasification operations on the Darling Downs.

The company was on Monday found guilty of five charges of wilfully and unlawfully causing environmental harm after toxic gas leaked from four of its Chinchilla sites between 2007 and 2013.

Scientists and workers warned senior managers about gases bubbling from the ground but the company kept operating, with the prosecutors arguing profits were put ahead of the need to follow environmental guidelines.

The ground had been fractured by Linc injecting air as part of the UCG process and while the company tried to seal them with concrete and use wells to control pressure this didn't sufficiently reduce risks or damage.

During trial the Brisbane District Court heard the UCG operations left water polluted to the point it was unfit for stock to consume.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May.