Southeast Qld water bills set to rise

Water bills for some residents of southeast Queensland would rise by nearly $40 a year under recommendations for a new bulk water pricing scheme.

The Queensland Competition Authority has given the state government two pricing models which would see the cost of bulk water standardised across council areas over the next few years.

In the first model, residents in the Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Scenic Rim and Somerset council areas would experience rises of $23.20 over the next financial year and an extra $12 per year for the following two years.

People living in the Sunshine Coast and Noosa areas would pay an extra $33.60 in 2018-19, $33.76 in 2019-20 and $12 in 2020-21.

But people living in Redlands City Council area, who are currently paying the lowest rate, would feel the pinch hardest, paying $38.08 more a year for the first two years of the increases, and $12 in 2020-21.

Under the second pricing option, the increases would be more gradual, but would still arrive at the same bulk water price of $3.122 per kilolitre by 2021.

The price rises are being put in place to help pay down debt for the state government-owned company Seqwater, which was set up when drought conditions threatened to disrupt water supply in 2008.

Seqwater supplies all the water in southeast Queensland and its bulk water price sets the price for all councils which run their own water services, as well as water retailers such as Queensland Urban Utilities, which services Brisbane City Council among others.

Deputy Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Mander said the price rises were a ripoff, and blamed the Labor government's "incompetence".

"There are other ways to manage this with regards to reducing costs rather than always trying to grab money out of Queensland taxpayers' pockets," Mr Mander told reporters on Monday.

He called on the Palaszczuk government to rule out any rises to the price of water, however he did say he believed all ratepayers throughout southeast Queensland should pay the same amount for water.

Queensland Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynhyam said the government will now consider the report and its recommendations.

"The Government is acutely aware of how cost of living pressures are impacting on Queensland households," Dr Lynham said.