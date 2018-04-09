Qld energy company guilty of polluting

TIMELINE OF LINC ENERGY UCG OPERATION

* Between 2007 and 2013 toxic gas leaked into ground water from Linc's four underground coal gasification (UCG) sites in Chinchilla

* April 2016 - Linc goes into voluntary administration, owing $289m to creditors

* May 2016 - Queensland government environmental protection order seeks $5.5m from Linc to rehabilitate sites

* October 2016 - Court of Appeal dismisses Linc chair Peter Bond's attempt to overturn EPO

* November 2016 - Liquidators challenge EPO, claiming liquidated companies need not comply

* March 2018 - Supreme Court rules in liquidators' favour over EPO

* April 2018 - Linc found guilty of five charges of wilfully and unlawfully causing serious environmental harm following week's long Brisbane District Court trial

* May 2018 - Sentence expected over April convictions

* Mid-2018 - Five former Linc Energy executives, including Bond to face committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court for alleged environmental breaches