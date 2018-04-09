Measles victim spent time with revellers

Queensland Health is urging people to ensure they are vaccinated against measles after a fifth case of the disease was confirmed in the Brisbane region.

Queensland Health (Metro South) on Sunday said the latest person to be affected spent four hours, from 11pm on Easter Saturday in the Fortitude Valley entertainment precinct.

Four other cases were confirmed last week.

Public Health physician Dr Bhakti Vasant said it was vital for residents, if they weren't already, to be vaccinated for measles.

"Vaccinations are recommended for anyone born after 1965, who has not had two documented doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine or had proven measles," Dr Vasant said.

"Anyone who may have come into contact with an infectious person, and are uncertain of their immunity to measles should speak to their GP immediately."

Measles is one of the most infectious of all communicable diseases and is spread by tiny droplets through coughing and sneezing.

It causes fever, lethargy, moist cough, runny nose and then a red spotty rash and sore eyes a few days later. The rash often starts on the face and then becomes widespread.

Measles may lead to pneumonia, brain inflammation and other serious illness.