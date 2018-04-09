Pisasale to face more corruption charges

Queensland's corruption watchdog is expected to lay further charges against the former Ipswich mayor who's already accused of corruption and misconduct.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale's corruption matter has been mentioned in court on Monday.

Paul Pisasale is facing a raft of charges after allegedly taking goods meant for charity organisations worth more than $60,000 and lying to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

His matter came before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday, where crown lawyer Madonna Evans sought a three-month adjournment due to the expected new charges.

She did not disclose what the new charges would be, or when they would be laid.

Other charges the 66-year-old is facing were earlier revealed in court documents, which state he "dishonestly applied to his own use a quantity of tools" worth $51,292 between November 2016 and June 2017 intended for Men's Sheds.

Pisasale is also accused of dishonestly applying to his own use a $10,000 cheque "in his possession subject to a direction ... that it should be applied to a charity organisation" in June 2013.

Between March 2015 and May 2017 he is alleged to have "corruptly agreed to receive" $50,000 by having suspended Ipswich City Council chief executive James Michael Lindsay reduce the purchase price of a property development.

The CCC also charged Pisasale with perjury after he allegedly lied to an investigative hearing about never carrying a bag of cash for lawyer friend Sam Di Carlo.

Pisasale was intercepted at Melbourne airport on May 13 by Australian Federal Police carrying $50,000 cash in a bag.

Pisasale, who resigned last June citing health concerns, is also facing extortion, assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice offences.

Before his resignation, he was one of Queensland's most popular politicians, securing more than 83 per cent of the vote at the 2016 local government election.

His matter will return to court on July 9.