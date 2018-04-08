Charles unveils new flying doctor aircraft

The Royal Flying Doctor Service's newest aircraft has received a royal unveiling in far north Queensland.

Prince Charles has unveils the newest addition to the Royal Flying Doctor Service fleet in Cairns.

Prince Charles revealed the name of the B350 Super King Air, Outback Angel, at a special ceremony at its Cairns base on Sunday.

But it was his video chat with one of the families who benefits from the medical service that stole the show.

Gilberton Station owner Lyn French told Charles her daughter had been flown to Townsville earlier that morning after she was thrown from her horse.

After offering his best wishes, the heir to the throne went on to talk about his riding background.

"Having come off horses so many times myself the great thing is to get on again straight away," he said.

Ms French's young ginger-haired grandson Robert also provided the royal with some entertainment.

Told he was the eighth generation to grow up on the property, Charles said he hoped he was still interested in farming.

"At least you haven't been sat on by a cow," he said.

"No," Robert replied, before he followed up with: "I hurt my leg the other day".

Prince Charles said he was proud to be a patron of the RFDS, which responds to 330,000 calls for help every year.

"It's a remarkable operation and I only wish I'd had time to come out and visit you," he told Ms French.

Charles, who is spending the last day of the Queensland leg of his Australian tour in Cairns, will spend the afternoon in the Daintree for a roundtable talk on sustainable forestry.

His final stop in the sunshine state will be at a Commonwealth Games' women's basketball event on Sunday night.

His last two days in Australia will be spent in the Northern Territory.