Three men came perilously close to being burnt after they were doused in petrol and then threatened with being set alight outside an Ipswich hotel.

The trio, aged 24, 31 and 51, were on Saturday night approached by a 45-year-old man who then poured petrol over them, say police.

One of the victims 'intervened' to prevent a serious incident and the attacker is now facing charges of intending to cause serious injury, common assault and stealing.