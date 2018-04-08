News

Man critical after Queensland crash

AAP /

A man's been seriously hurt following a single-vehicle traffic accident at Murrumba Downs, north of Brisbane.

The 32-year-old driver, the sole occupant of the car, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

Initial investigations suggest that around 9.50pm on Saturday evening the car was travelling along Dohles Rocks Road, lost control and struck a power pole.

Power has been cut to the area as a precaution while emergency repairs are carried out.

