Prince launches Aust industrial cadets

Prince Charles has launched an industrial cadetship to nurture Australia's next generation of skilled manufacturing workers.

Prince Charles has launched an industrial cadetship program at an event in Brisbane.

His Royal Highness introduced the Australian arm of the GFG Industrial Cadet Programme with GFG executive chairman and cadet ambassador Sanjeev Gupta on Friday night in Queensland during celebrations for his upcoming 70th birthday.

The program started in the UK in 2010 to bridge the generational skills gap and it aims to connect employers with youth to develop their abilities.

Australia is the first move for the program internationally.

A team flew in from South Australia's Whyalla, where GFG's main Australian mining, steel and port operations are based, to meet with Prince Charles, including local school principal Damien Judd and student Grace Smallacomb, 13.

Mr Gupta, the executive chairman and CEO of GFG Alliance Australia, was appointed by Prince Charles as his official ambassador for the cadets program in March to help the Australian launch.

The Prince of Wales is in Australia with his wife Camilla for the Commonwealth Games.

He travels to Vanuatu on Saturday before returning to Queensland on Sunday.