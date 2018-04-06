News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
Heartbreaking blow for family of Aussie critically injured in Thailand crash

$10 billion boost to Qld exports

Sonia Kohlbacher
AAP /

The value of Queensland goods sold overseas has boomed, with exports growing by $10 billion in the year to February, new trade data shows.

Figures released by the state's treasury department on Friday show Queensland's exports grew to $70 billion during the period.

The largest increase in value came from coal, which rose by $4.9 billion, while crop sales recorded the biggest loss, taking a $524.9 million hit.

China remains Queensland's largest export destination, increasing its share of goods by $5.3 billion over the year to $20.4 billion, followed by Japan on $11.1 billion.

Export and royalties growth were among the contributing factors to a $400 million cut in Queensland's share of GST revenue in the next financial year.

The state on Thursday emerged as the biggest loser in a GST carve up that will see other states benefit.

Treasurer Jackie Trad acknowledged the 2018/19 cut was significant but not unusual.

Back To Top