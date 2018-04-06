$10 billion boost to Qld exports

The value of Queensland goods sold overseas has boomed, with exports growing by $10 billion in the year to February, new trade data shows.

Figures released by the state's treasury department on Friday show Queensland's exports grew to $70 billion during the period.

The largest increase in value came from coal, which rose by $4.9 billion, while crop sales recorded the biggest loss, taking a $524.9 million hit.

China remains Queensland's largest export destination, increasing its share of goods by $5.3 billion over the year to $20.4 billion, followed by Japan on $11.1 billion.

Export and royalties growth were among the contributing factors to a $400 million cut in Queensland's share of GST revenue in the next financial year.

The state on Thursday emerged as the biggest loser in a GST carve up that will see other states benefit.

Treasurer Jackie Trad acknowledged the 2018/19 cut was significant but not unusual.