Timeline of Clive Palmer's Coolum resort

TIMELINE OF THE PALMER COOLUM RESORT

* 1980s: Coolum Hyatt was built for $250 million by Japanese company Daikyo. It was once the biggest employer on the Sunshine Coast, providing jobs for about 700 people.

* July 2011: Clive Palmer buys the five-star 324-room Hyatt Regency Coolum, on 150ha and with a 2km beachfront, for a reported $80 million. Guests included Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and U2.

* December 2012: The last Australian PGA Golf Championship was played at the resort, where it had been held since 2002. It was moved to the Gold Coast.

* December 2013: Theme park Palmersaurus - with more than 160 life-size, and some robotic, dinosaurs - opens. Also opened is Palmer Motorama, with 85 antique and prestigious cars on display.

* March 2015: Fire destroys "Jeff" the Dinosaur, which was apparently named after Queensland LNP stalwart and former deputy premier Jeff Seeney.

* March 2015: The resort announces the golf course is still open, although "a major refurbishment and redevelopment program of the Palmer Coolum Resort would begin as early as next month, with the accommodation and conference component of the business temporarily closing during the refurbishment process". That announcement remains on the resort's official website.

* December 2016: Reports emerged that units were boarded up and pools were dry but the golf course was still open as well as a small portion of the accommodation block.

* 2018: The golf course remains open, where playing 18 holes using a shared cart costs $108.