Camilla finishes her Queensland visit

The Duchess of Cornwall spent her final day on the royal visit focused on two issues important to her - women and the less fortunate.

The Orange Sky mobile laundry service for homeless people has impressed the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla undertook two solo engagements in Brisbane while her husband, Prince Charles, visited Bundaberg and Lady Elliot Island on Friday.

First stop was King George Square where she was shown the works of several charities aimed at helping the homeless, including food rescuer OzHarvest and Micah Projects, which provides medical services.

The Duchess even put her hand up to be the first volunteer for a charity founded in Brisbane - Orange Sky Australia, the world's first free mobile laundry service for homeless people - if it starts in the UK.

"We had really genuine conversations with her when she visited us and that's what Orange Sky Laundry is all about, having genuine conversations with our friends on the street," the organisation's chief financial officer Emma Young said.

At her next engagement, the Duchess spoke about domestic violence during a lunch at the Women of the World (WOW) Festival.

Camilla was greeted by former Governor-General Quentin Bryce, WOW founder Jude Kelly and Australian executive producer Cathy Hunt.

Wearing a blue paisley chiffon dress designed by Anna Valentine, Camilla shared a story about a woman being shot in a domestic violence situation, which she said was just one of many stories.

Camilla also spoke about the importance of people speaking about domestic violence.

"She's committed to the idea of gender equality, she's committed to the idea of surfacing issues that are often silenced around domestic violence, around rape, around all the things that are holding us back," Ms Kelly said.

Aboriginal rights activist Jackie Huggins spoke with Camilla about domestic violence and closing the gap for indigenous people.

WOW London was launched in 2010 to mark the centenary of International Women's Day, as a global festival to celebrate women and girls and look at the obstacles they face.

Camilla, who arrived with Prince Charles on Wednesday for the opening of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, will leave her husband to continue the rest of the tour ending next Tuesday.