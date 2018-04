Two men have been caught trying to fool businesses into selling fake gold Buddha ornaments on the Sunshine Coast.

A Noosaville Chinese restaurant owner contacted Queensland Police last month after the men tried to trick him into buying 11kg in gold ingots and Buddha statues, but all they had were scrapings of gold.

They were arrested on Thursday and appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with one count each of fraud and other offences.