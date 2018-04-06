Foster's notes given to prison authorities

How Peter Foster recorded a conversation with accused wife killer John Chardon is closer to remaining a secret after Queensland Corrective Services obtained the convicted con man's notes and transcript.

QCS want the "methodology" of how prisoners record conversations to be suppressed and therefore needed to see what Foster's "contemporaneous notes" and statement contained before Chardon's committal hearing on May 9.

The Department of Public Prosecutions agreed in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday to allow QCS to have copies of relevant material. Chardon was charged in 2016 with the murder of his wife Novy who disappeared in 2013.