Charles 'a true wildlife warrior': Bindi

Prince Charles' passion for the environment has attracted the attention of Australia's leading businesses for the protection of the Great Barrier Reef - and earned him the tag of wildlife warrior.

Prince Charles and Camilla will part ways on Friday as they continue their Queensland adventure.

The prince took part in a roundtable discussion on the issue on Queensland's Lady Elliot Island, at the southern end of the world's largest coral reef, during his official visit to Australia for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

He was welcomed to the scenic island off Bundaberg by wildlife activist Terri Irwin and her children, Bindi, 19, and Robert, 14.

Ms Irwin, who was part of Friday's events, says she believes Charles' conservation efforts and his visit to Queensland had inspired Friday's gathering.

"If it weren't for his royal highness being the catalyst for this meeting, I don't know if it would've happened the way it has," she said.

A chuffed Bindi said the future king was an inspiration.

"He is amazing. He is a true wildlife warrior," Bindi said, with a nod to her late father, Steve Irwin.

Prince Charles has spoken out twice in the past six months about the threat climate change poses to the Great Barrier Reef and other major coral reefs internationally, a situation he has called "catastrophic".

He said companies or individuals who resisted environmentally-friendly practices often claimed it was "the end of the world".

"But you usually find there is life after death,"the Prince said.

The prince wants the Great Barrier Reef to put be at the heart of plans for a new "blue economy" that seeks to harness the world's oceans for economic growth.

"Within the blue economy it would be helpful to think of coral reef ecosystems as natural capital assets, assets that require the kind of prudent and wise management that will yield dividends long into the future," Charles told The Australian Financial Review in an interview published on Friday.

The round table on Lady Elliot Island was convened by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and attracted corporate heavyweights, top scientists and politicians.

The heir to the throne arrived on Lady Elliot Island, located at the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef, on Friday afternoon following a tour of the Bundaberg Rum distillery.

His visit to the island included holding baby turtles and meeting the Irwin family on a tropical island paradise.

He received a hero's welcome from holidaymakers, who gathered around the grass airstrip in their swimmers and thongs to greet him.

Robert Irwin, a keen photographer, also presented him with a canvas of a photo he had taken of a turtle while previously on the island.

The Reef Roundtable was hosted by The Prince's Trust Australia and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

It also provided the backdrop for a new funding announcement.

LendLease will contribute $5 million over 10 years to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation to help establish a protection project for five islands.

It's being matched by the federal government, while the Queensland government donated $3m and another $1 million was given by Great Barrier Reef Foundation founder Stephen Fitzgerald.

LendLease chief executive Stephen McCann said in recent times there had been a sense of urgency about the fact more needed to be done.

"I also think the current generation is more and more conscious of these sorts of issues," he said.

Prince Charles wrapped up his afternoon on Lady Elliot Island with a glass-bottom boat ride.

He then returned to Brisbane ahead of a reception at Government House.