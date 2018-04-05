Charles charmed by swimming royalty Riley

Prince Charles received a rockstar round of applause for his poolside Commonwealth Games medal presentation.

But it was when he bagged a seat next to Australian swimming royalty that the heir to the throne was most animated.

Samantha Riley charmed the Prince of Wales on Thursday night as the pair enjoyed the swimming finals, chatting extensively while watching the action at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

The dual world champion and multiple Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist, now 45, was on hand to help greet Charles and escort him to his seat.

As has become custom on this week's Queensland visit, Charles arrived to a warm welcome from Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin and Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie.

Also there was federal Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie and Leo the guide dog, who received a royal pat as he guided photographer Andrew Follows.

Once inside, though, Charles was more than happy to sit in the stands with the spectators.

And he stood with pride when the England national anthem played as Aimee Willmott received her women's 400m individual medley gold medal.

A loud cheer erupted when he re-appeared down on the pool deck and was announced as presenter of the women's 200m freestyle medals.

Charles narrowly escaped a fumble as he prepared to place the bronze medal around the neck of Australian Emma McKeon.

But he soon got the hang of his task, offering silver to local young gun Ariarne Titmus and gold to Canadian Taylor Ruck, completing each ritual with a handshake.

He then had the pleasure of presenting gold to England's Thomas Hamer, who smashed his own world record to claim gold in the men's S14 200m freestyle final ahead of Australians Liam Schluter and Daniel Fox.

Charles, who officially opened the Games on Wednesday night, will head to Bundaberg on Friday while his wife Camilla will be in Brisbane for her final day on the tour.