Camilla watches Games track cycling finals

The Duchess of Cornwall has enjoyed a high-energy night at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, presenting Commonwealth Games medals in two track cycling events.

The sporadic rain held off as Camilla, Prince Charles' wife, arrived in a champagne chiffon silk dress with a monochrome flower print by her favoured designer Anna Valentine, and tan heels.

She was warmly welcomed at the venue entrance by three-time Olympian and Games ambassador, Anna Meares, and exchanged words and a laugh before proceeding inside to view the men's B&Vi 1000m time-trial and women's 4000m team pursuit final.

The pair shared a balcony at the velodrome with spectators including an enthusiastic group who jumped, cheered and waved Scottish flags when Neil Fachie set a Commonwealth Games record in the men's para-sport event.

The roar of the crowd was at times deafening but Camilla seemed to enjoy the atmosphere, clapping and smiling throughout the evening, in contrast to her subdued appearance at the opening ceremony.

Camilla joined the applause of the proud home crowd - who shouted "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi" - as the Australian women's team pursuit squad claimed gold.

The medallists beamed and thanked the Duchess as she awarded the medals and stood for the national anthems of Scotland and Australia.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles attended the Games swimming finals on the Gold Coast and also presented medals.

The track cycling event marked Camilla's final night in Australia with a handful of community events left to attend in Brisbane on Friday before she flies home to England.