Royals visit Commonwealth Games village

The Duchess of Cornwall has shaken off jet lag to join the prime minister's wife in a scratch game of table tennis at the Commonwealth Games athletes' village.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla toured the village on Thursday along with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy on the second day of their Queensland visit.

Despite being accused of looking bored at the opening ceremony on Wednesday - an appearance Gold Coast Games boss Peter Beattie attributed to jet lag - Camilla was only too keen to partner with Ms Turnbull for a quick match against Australian boxers Caitlin Parker and Anja Stridsman.

"That was a lot of fun," Ms Parker told AAP.

The duchess then tried her hand at pool while Charles took up a table tennis bat against a young athlete from Tuvalu.

The games room at the village was just one stop on the tour which drew a huge crowd of athletes and volunteers.

Camilla, wearing a pink knee-length top patterned with white triangles at the shoulders and a white scarf, showed more of her fun side shortly after the royal couple's arrival as they posed for a photo with a statue of Games mascot Borobi.

"Should I give him a pat?," she asked before gripping the paw of the blue koala.

The prince received a pin from volunteer Rissa Utara upon the pair's arrival, with village co-mayor Mark Stockman taking on the role of tour guide.

Charles spent time talking with the yellow-shirted volunteers, praising them for their hard work and dedication to the Games.

Charles' wife was also popular with athletes and volunteers during the visit, accepting soft toy koalas which she clipped to her scarf.

"They're the first people to take one," volunteer Cheyenne Wickert told AAP after gifting some koalas to the Prince and Camilla.

The royal couple also visited the dining hall, stopping for photos with the English women's hockey team before sampling a fruit platter with Mr Beattie, the Turnbulls and Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin.

Australian beach volleyballer Taliqua Clancy was one of the athletes to get a selfie with Camilla before talking to Charles, the Duchess joining a list including Mr Turnbull and track and field great Usain Bolt in posing with her at the village.

"That was really cool ... he was super sweet," Ms Clancy told AAP.

Not even a sudden downpour put off the royals, who braved the rain to visit a prosthetics workshop at the village.

Both Charles and Camilla met with para-athletes at the workshop with Australian chef de mission Steve Moneghetti greeting the prince.

"Is this where you come for a new knee or hip?," the prince quipped on his arrival in a timely comment following his father Prince Philip's hip operation.

Charles then joined Mr Turnbull out of the rain for an official meet and greet before the royal pair continued their day on the Gold Coast.