We are committed to cyclone warnings: BoM

The Bureau of Meteorology has reassured Queensland residents of its commitment to regular weather warnings after it failed to release an update about the threat of Tropical Cyclone Iris on time.

State Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan slammed the BoM after a severe weather warning due at 11pm on Monday was more than an hour late.

Mr Costigan said he was also told by the bureau there was just one person in the Brisbane office at the time.

"I've called for the establishment of a cyclone warning centre in north Queensland," he said on social media on Wednesday.

BoM Queensland state manager Bruce Gunn said in a statement on Thursday it remained focused on the threat posed by Tropical Cyclone Iris, and was fully staffed to run 24 hours a day.

"A significant change in the assessed threat to the coastline meant forecasters needed additional time to issue our advice," he said in relation to Monday's incident.

"Unfortunately, we did not inform the community of the delay."

Mr Gunn apologised for any anxiety or disruption the delay to the 11pm update had caused.

"We will do our very best to ensure that this situation does not arise again in the future," he said.

Specialist BoM cyclone and flood forecasters are based in Brisbane, while support is provided by experts in other states as needed.

Mr Gunn said no staff from north Queensland or any other regional location had been laid off.

"As part of a strategy to automate and improve our observations network, some of our observations staff and technicians - not forecasters - have been offered roles elsewhere in the bureau, including an expanded presence in Cairns," he said.