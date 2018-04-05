PM's grandson gets royal tick of approval

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's new grandson has received the royal tick of approval from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Mr Turnbull shared pictures of he and Lucy's fourth grandchild with the visiting monarchs, while they watched the Commonwealth Games' opening ceremony together on Wednesday night.

"She (the Duchess of Cornwall) and the prince both thought he looked terrific so I have passed that onto my son and his wife in Singapore," he told Channel Seven on Thursday.

"They have got royal approval."

Mr Turnbull also responded to claims the Duchess of Cornwall looked bored as the opening ceremony took place.

"She was certainly enjoying the spectacle," he said, adding Prince Charles had a dry sense of humour.

Mr Turnbull and the royals will tour the athletes' village on Thursday before they meet with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Prince Charles will watch the swimmers in action on Thursday night, while the Duchess of Cornwall will attend the cycling.