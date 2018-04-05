Tropical Cyclone Iris could linger

Tropical Cyclone Iris is no longer wreaking havoc on Queensland's coast, but the unpredictable storm may still linger offshore for several days.

The Bureau of the Meteorology predicts Iris will weaken from a category one system to below cyclone intensity on Thursday night, before turning and tracking north.

Coastal communities and islands have been battered with 100km/h winds and heavy rain for a number of days this week.

Residents in the Whitsunday region were initially told to abandon their homes but later urged to stay inside as the then-category two system passed over the area.

Iris fizzled into a category one on Wednesday afternoon.

Cyclone warnings are no longer in place onshore and no significant impact is forecast for the coast, as Iris tracks southeast, 415km east of Hamilton Island.

The BoM has come under fire this week from state Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan after a severe weather alert was issued more than an hour late on Monday.

Mr Costigan said he was also told there was just one person in the Brisbane office at the time.

BoM Queensland state manager Bruce Gunn moved to reassure residents on Thursday it was fully staffed and committed to providing up-to-date warnings.

"A significant change in the assessed threat to the coastline meant forecasters needed additional time to issue our advice," he said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we did not inform the community of the delay."