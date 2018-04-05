Day at the beach for Charles and Camilla

Shocking one minute. Royally perfect the next.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla will visit the beach on Thursday ahead of Commonwealth Games duties.

A downpour had threatened Thursday's beach outing for Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, but the skies over the Gold Coast cleared in time to let their royal couple hit the sand.

And the Duchess of Cornwall made the most of it, taking off her shoes and dipping her toes in the water at Broadbeach on Thursday afternoon.

"Don't go in, darling," the prince warned, as the waves lapped onto the sand.

Prince Charles may want to pack his boardies for when he's next on the Gold Coast.

Scott Harrison from Surf Lifesaving Queensland said the prince had been very interested in the dangerous conditions at the beach, and had asked about what to do if he got caught in a rip.

"I said to him he should do his CPR (course) and he said he does his CPR every year," he said.

"So if he comes out again maybe we can get him in the water and show him a few other things."

The pair chatted with small but eager crowds of people all keen to shake hands with the heir to the throne, who officially opened the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Wednesday night.

The prince seemed aware of the commotion he was causing, apologising for all the pomp.

"I'm so sorry, you're trying to go swimming and we're getting in your way," he said to one group of well-wishers.

"I do hope you're having a nice holiday."

He also had the opportunity to meet the Welsh rugby sevens team who are on the Gold Coast to compete at the Games.

Winger Owen Jenkins said he welcomed the support of the Prince of Wales.

"It's the first time meeting him for most of the boys and it's a real boost."

Both the prince and the duchess were again dressed immaculately, with Camilla in elegant white pants and a long pale pink silk dress coat, accompanied by a minder trailing after her with a lace parasol to keep off the Queensland sun.

The prince and his wife also unveiled a plaque on the Commonwealth Walkway and watched surf lifesavers and nippers.

The prince and duchess were joined by dignitaries, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate and his wife Ruth, and state MP for Nerang Meaghan Scanlon, for the unveiling of the walkway plaque.

The walkway, which stretches 10km from Southport Chamber to the city's new Home of the Arts precinct and council chambers at Evandale, is the first Commonwealth Walkway to open in Australia.

But two Gold Coast youngsters stole the show from the VIPs.

Patrick Riley, aged eight, and his 10-year-old sister Annie made the royal couple Anzac biscuits and presented them with a bunch of flowers before having a chat with Charles and Camilla.

The couple also met members of Sport2Clean, a non-profit organisation, whish uses sport and sports events to promote the conservation and sustainable use of oceans.

Marcus and Jacob McCarthy, 14, said they hoped the prince - a noted environmentalist - would support an expansion of their Sport2Clean environmental organisation to England.

Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla toured the Games athletes' village with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and wife Lucy.

The duchess and Mrs Turnbull partnered up to play a game of table tennis against two boxers, while Charles and the prime minister also paired up.

He met Labor leader Bill Shorten on Thursday afternoon.

Charles and Camilla will hand out medals for the swimming and cycling respectively later on Thursday night.

It will be the final day the prince and duchess are together, with Camilla set to attend events in Brisbane on Friday before flying home, while Charles will fly to Bundaberg and then on to Vanuatu, Cairns and Darwin.