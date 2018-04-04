Song for Charles, Camilla at kids hospital

Nine-year-old Charlotte Kimber has given the biggest performance of her life - and made a royal fan in the process.

Prince Charles and Camilla meet patient Abbi Head during their visit to Lady Cilento Hospital.

The youngster played the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla her original tune called 'Sunshine Song' during their visit to Brisbane's Lady Cilento Hospital on Wednesday on the first day of their latest Australian visit.

Charlotte wrote the song the last time she was in hospital and said she was "quite nervous" about playing it for royalty.

"I am happy I did it ... they were nice," she said.

The budding songwriter said she was thrilled when the Duchess of Cornwall asked if she could keep the lyrics to her song.

The prince and Camilla were greeted by hundreds of staff and patients and even a round of applause when the royal couple walked into the hospital.

After stopping to greet waiting children and staff, they were ushered upstairs to level six where they were met by 13-year-old Abbi Head who has only recently finished chemotherapy.

The couple chatted easily with Abbi before making their way over to see the work done by the music therapy unit at the hospital.

Abbi said it was one of the most exciting experiences of her life.

The teenager, who was diagnosed with bone cancer, said although she had a sick stomach this morning she powered through for her special meeting.

"It was a bit scary at first (but then) I started getting to know them and talking to them," she said

"It was very casual."

Abbi said she joked to Prince Charles about playing the ukulele.

"He told me he played the cello ... a fancy ukulele," she said.

The royal couple were treated to a performance of dancing by a roomful of excited children to Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling'.

They then became the latest big names to be part of hospital's Juiced TV, joining stars including Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

Juiced TV - a TV show made for kids in hospital by kids in hospital - stars Elizabeth Ross, nine, and Max Bishop, 12, showed Charles and Camilla how to make lamingtons.

"I got a little embarrassed when Camilla said 'hi' I was like 'oh my gosh'," Elizabeth said.

Max asked Camilla, who was wearing a green lace Fiona Clare dress, if she had a favourite Commonwealth Games sport.

"She said she liked the swimming and when I asked her if she thought England had a chance she said she thought Australia would win the swimming," he said.

Prince Charles will on Wednesday night officially open the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

It followed a day when around 2000 royal fans and dignitaries turned out to officially welcome the couple to Queensland, with a formal welcome at Old Government House in the Botanic Gardens.