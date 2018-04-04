Top Qld lawyer fined for $515,000 scam

A top-tier Brisbane law firm partner who filed bogus time sheets to swindle more than $515,000 from clients has been fined $20,000 but hasn't been banned from practising.

Luke James McDonald had been under personal and professional pressure when in 2012 he started adding false hours to 914 electronic time sheets of junior staff.

By July 2013 he was obsessively overcharging.

Over a period of 18 months he scammed 23 clients after his loss of reasoning and sense of proportion failed, the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal found.

The misconduct only stopped when the scam was detected,

McDonald, a solicitor specialising in planning and environment law, undertook the fraud to look better at the firm and the increased billing hours had helped his career progress.

"By any measure the overcharging was disgraceful, dishonourable, and disreputable," Justice Tim Carmody wrote in his judgment that was published on Tuesday.

"The conduct demonstrated a deplorable lack of discipline. Clients have to be able to trust their legal advisors to the ends of the earth."

No criminal charges will be laid and all rorted clients have been repaid with interest by the firm for which McDonald worked.

While the judgment was scathing of McDonald's actions, he won't be struck off legal rolls and banned from practice.

"It is accepted, but not without some hesitation, that (McDonald's) safety switch is back on and he now has the strength of mind and character needed to safely resume restricted and conditional practice," Justice Carmody said.

But he will first need to be granted a local practising certificate from the law society.

Along with the fine, McDonald has been prohibited from applying to become a principal at a law firm for five years.