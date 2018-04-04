Weir funding fight looks set to roll on

The federal government has held out the prospect of jointly operating a much-needed dam to drought-proof central Queensland with the state government.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Wednesday announced the commonwealth would contribute half of the $352 million needed to build the Rookwood Weir.

Both the federal and Labor state governments have claimed credit for getting this far, after months of wrangling.

But the Queensland government also wants additional money to run the dam once construction is complete, and says its request for operating costs funding, which is still to be finalised, stands.

Mr Turnbull denied this. "We haven't been asked ... to do that," he said in Rockhampton.

"But if the Queensland government wants to operate it in a joint venture, and wants to share the ownership of it, we'd obviously look at that."

The federal government is now leaning toward shared ownership or joint ventures with the state in major construction projects involving substantial amounts of Commonwealth funding.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in February said her government would contribute half of the construction and operational costs if the federal coalition matched the contribution.

"I want the Turnbull government to match our commitment, so we can start construction," she said at the time.

Mr Turnbull took a similar route on Wednesday, saying the state government had been reluctant to move ahead with the project and praised coalition Queensland MPs, including Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, for their lobbying efforts.

"They (Queensland) have come to the party late. That's better late than never," he said.

It is estimated the weir will add 76,000 megalitres of water for agricultural production along the Fitzroy River within two years, as well as provide a long-term reserve supply for Gladstone, Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire.

An independent assessment of Rookwood Weir released in January budgeted the project at $352 million, a significant jump from its initial forecast of $260 million.

The state government has attributed the increase to the rise in the Australian dollar.

The announcement comes on the second day of Mr Turnbull's three-day blitz of marginal Queensland electorates, which started on Tuesday with $150 million for an upgrade Bruce Highway north of Brisbane.