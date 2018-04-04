Cyclone Iris fizzles off Queensland coast

Coastal communities in central Queensland have escaped the worst of Tropical Cyclone Iris after it fizzled to a category one system on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and damaging winds are expected across northern Queensland as a result of Cyclone Iris.

However, lingering winds and heavy rainfall caused by the erratic low pressure system are expected to continue for at least another week.

Forecasters had predicted Iris would intensify into a category three system in the early hours of Wednesday.

Instead, it weakened.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jonathan How said conditions could not support a cyclone, and Iris turned away from the coast, dropping to a category one by the afternoon.

It should turn into a tropical low by nightfall, Mr How said.

It will change direction and begin to track northwest by Friday, with wild weather still predicted.

"Even if Iris does weaken to below tropical cyclone intensity, severe weather could still be experienced along the central coast for the rest of the week," he added.

Iris is about 265 kilometres northeast of Mackay and moving slowly east-southeast at 8km/h.

A cyclone warning remains in place from Bowen to Shoalwater Bay, including Mackay and the Whitsunday Islands.

Gusts of more than 100km/h are starting to ease around the Whitsundays, but could redevelop if it begins to track further south than expected.