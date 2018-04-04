Charles crowns Gold Coast Games opening

Prince Charles has closed his first day in Queensland with a flourish by declaring open the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will arrive in Brisbane on Wednesday for the Commonwealth Games.

The heir to the British throne made it official at Carrara Stadium on Wednesday night after watching the opening ceremony with his wife Camilla, who shone in a pale blue silk crepe dress by Anna Valentine.

In delivering the Queen's official message, he kept with the inclusive theme of an event featuring several indigenous ceremonies and performances.

"The ancient stories told by the indigenous people of Australia remind us that even though we may be half a world away, we are all connected," Charles said.

It followed drama outside the venue, as indigenous protesters clashed with police and two policemen involved in the royal motorcade were injured when their motorcycles collided.

Queensland Police said the crash did not "impede or impact" the motorcade's movement.

Charles and Camilla arrived in Brisbane just after lunchtime after spending a few days of private time with friends near Wagga Wagga in country NSW.

The royal couple were honoured at an official ceremony, complete with 21-gun salute and honour guard, on their first visit to Australia since 2015.

But it was the enthusiastic welcome of nearly 2000 royal fans that made their day, with the couple taking longer than expected on the traditional walkabout.

After the official welcome, they walked to the gathered crowd, splitting up to greet as many people as possible.

Brisbane local Marianne brought her granddaughter Marlena to see the prince, who was dressed in a light grey suit.

"I usually see the frogs, not the princes," Marianne said.

Fellow Brisbane local Lorraine shook Charles' hand but confessed later she had no idea what he said to her.

"I can't remember what he said, I guess I was shocked," she said.

Penelope Edwards spoke with Camilla, who asked about the Commonwealth Games, the reason for the official royal visit.

"She said 'I hope you're going to watch the opening ceremony at the Games tonight,'" Ms Edwards said.

Later in the day, during a visit to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, young patient Max Bishop got out of the Duchess of Cornwall that she was tipping Australia to beat England in the swimming.

The 12-year-old had asked Camilla if she had a favourite Commonwealth Games sport.

"She said she liked the swimming and when I asked her if she thought England had a chance, she said she thought Australia would win the swimming," he said.

Max and co-star Elizabeth Ross, 9, showed the royal couple Juiced TV, a television show made for kids in hospital by kids in hospital.

Camilla wore an elegant, wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat to match her pale green lace dress designed by Fiona Clare for the daytime events.

The tour is the 16th trip to Australia and the seventh to Queensland for Charles, while it is Camilla's third visit.

It comes at an important time for the British monarchy, with republican sentiment gaining traction in Australia.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who supports an Australian republic, earlier said the prince was a thoughtful, charming and knowledgeable man

"We always get on very well," he told ABC Radio.

"The prince and I, and Lucy (Turnbull) share a lot of common interests, particularly in terms of urbanism, architecture, planning, environment and ecology."

Charles will also visit Bundaberg and Cairns during his trip to Queensland, and is scheduled to fly to Vanuatu and the Northern Territory before heading home next week.