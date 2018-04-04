Dreamworld inquest could begin in June

After waiting more than a year for answers, the families of the four people killed in the Dreamworld ride tragedy could soon start to have answers about the deaths of their loved ones.

The long-awaited coronial probe could start in June or July and will investigate the construction, maintenance, safety, history and modifications made to the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Its malfunction in October 2016 led to the deaths of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi.

They were killed instantly from compressive and crushing injuries when they were caught in a mechanism of the ride at the Gold Coast theme park.

Ms Low's family is hoping for answers from the inquest and that it will prevent others from suffering "such enormous heartbreak".

"Our lives were turned upside down that day by the loss of Cindy. We have spent each week and month comforting each other and learning how to live without her," they said in a statement on Monday.

At a pre-inquest hearing at Brisbane Coroners Court on Tuesday, it was suggested the inquest be held in two parts, the first of which could begin in June.

Another conference before the proposed hearings has been scheduled for May 25 at Southport.