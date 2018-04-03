Dozens of birds glued to car park pipes in cruel attack

WARNING, DISTRESSING CONTENT: An animal cruelty investigation is likely to be launched after dozens of swallows were found glued to pipes in an underground Brisbane car park.

Some of the birds were discovered on Tuesday morning, stuck on the pipes in a car park at Kenmore, southwest of the CBD.

News Corp reports that a number of those swallows fixed to the pipes were already dead when they were located, while other birds were seen trying to move around the car park but could not fly.

"Some had their beaks stuck together," RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty told Yahoo7.

Others are thought to have had glue in their feathers.

Mr Beatty told Yahoo 7 that close to 60 birds had been brought into the RSPCA'S animal hospital since the alarming discovery was made.

About 20 of them have been euthanised.

It is believed the other birds are still receiving treatment.