News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
'We are all connected': Prince Charles declares 2018 Commonwealth Games open

Dozens of birds glued to car park pipes in cruel attack

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

WARNING, DISTRESSING CONTENT: An animal cruelty investigation is likely to be launched after dozens of swallows were found glued to pipes in an underground Brisbane car park.

Duke of Edinburgh has succesful hip operation
0:36

Duke of Edinburgh has succesful hip operation
national park could be a risk to LIFE
1:01

national park could be a risk to LIFE
Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
1:31

Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
0404_1800_PER-TrainHit
0:28

The moment car is hit by train on Easter Sunday
0404_1800_PER-CopDragged
1:22

Police officer dragged 100m down road after trying to stop car
Crash-test cockroaches inspire wall-climbing robot
1:56

Crash-test cockroaches inspire wall-climbing robot
0404_1800_BRI-Berowra
1:32

Driver faces court after death of Berowra senior
0403_1800_BRI-BatonRelay
3:17

Protesters stop Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of Commonwealth Games
0404_sun_ceremony
1:24

Opening ceremony is almost here
0404_sun_newsbreak
11:18

News Headlines: Wednesday 4 April
0404_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:28

News Break - April 4
Royal baby: 10 facts about royal births
1:32

Royal baby: 10 facts about royal births
 

Some of the birds were discovered on Tuesday morning, stuck on the pipes in a car park at Kenmore, southwest of the CBD.

News Corp reports that a number of those swallows fixed to the pipes were already dead when they were located, while other birds were seen trying to move around the car park but could not fly.

"Some had their beaks stuck together," RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty told Yahoo7.

Others are thought to have had glue in their feathers.

About 60 swallows were taken to the animal hospital following the shocking discovery. Source: Supplied, RSPCA

Mr Beatty told Yahoo 7 that close to 60 birds had been brought into the RSPCA'S animal hospital since the alarming discovery was made.

About 20 of them have been euthanised.

It is believed the other birds are still receiving treatment.

A number of the birds were found stuck to pipes in a car park at Kenmore. Source: Supplied, RSPCA

Back To Top