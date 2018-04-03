$250,000 to solve Brisbane father's murder

A $250,000 reward is being offered to help police solve the murder of a Brisbane father-of-four who was stabbed to death in his front yard.

Abdul Basith's wife and children were inside when he was murdered outside his Kuraby home on October 25, 2017.

The 35-year-old restaurant owner was lured outside after someone turned off the power, where he was then fatally wounded.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the reward was for information that led to a conviction and offered indemnity for those who did not commit the murder, such as an accomplice.

"The family and friends of Abdul Basith are wanting closure," he said on Tuesday.

"I hope that this reward will solve the case and bring the killer to justice, so we can have justice for Abdul Basith."

Detective Acting Superintendent Craig Morrow said investigators had collected almost 300 statements in relation to the case.

"He was an Australian citizen, a charitable man, who helped others," he said.

"We ask people out there if you know something come forward."

Police could not rule out if it was a targeted attack or a case of mistaken identity.

Members of Mr Basith's family attended the reward announcement but did not comment.