Qld death treated as murder-suicide

Queensland Police are treating the discovery of a woman who had been stabbed and a man's body at a Logan home as an attempted murder-suicide.

A 50-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds on Monday morning at a Marsden home and taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A 42-year-old man's body was also found, but police are treating his death as non-suspicious.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.