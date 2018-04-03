$150 million splash for Qld highway

The federal government will spend $150 million to upgrade a section of Queensland's Bruce Highway to help ease congestion.

In Queensland on Tuesday, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced funding for the Murrumba Downs section north of Brisbane, which sits in Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's electorate.

"It is much needed, it's long overdue and we're very welcoming of the investment," Mr Dutton told reporters on Tuesday.

The announcement marked the start of a three-day blitz of marginal Queensland electorates by the prime minister and is expected to be followed by further spending commitments.

It comes after the federal coalition and Queensland's Labor governments have been at odds over funding for several infrastructure projects, most notably Labor's Cross River Rail.

The federal government's contribution to the Bruce Highway upgrade will represent 80 per cent of it's total cost, a price tag that was questioned by Queensland's transport and main roads minister.

"It is unclear what basis the Turnbull government has used to establish a $150 million figure," Minister Mark Bailey said.

He also pointed to the announcement's timing, which comes as the federal coalition struggles in the polls.

But Mr Turnbull denied he was trying to curry favour among Queenslanders in marginal seats.

"If you're stuck in traffic because of a lack of highway infrastructure... what you would call this is good investment," he said.

The $150 million will create a new southbound entry and exit with two ramps, allowing easier access to the Bruce Highway that connects to the Sunshine Coast and Redcliffe.