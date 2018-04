Three men have been charged with more than 90 offences following a six-month crime spree targeting ATMs on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The trio was arrested on Saturday while allegedly trying to break into a cash machine at Woombye and police say they have been robbing ATMs since September.

The men, aged 27, 36 and 39, will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with multiple offences, while a 34-year-old woman has also been charged with attempting to enter with intent.