A man has been charged with glassing an employee at a Townsville hotel while he was being thrown out.

It is alleged the 22-year-old glassed the employee at the hotel on The Strand on Sunday evening. The injured 25-year-old security guard suffered cuts to his face.

The 22-year-old has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 23.