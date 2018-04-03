Accused Qld bomb makers to front court

Two people charged after bomb squad police dismantled a crude explosive device in a Queensland shopping centre car park are due to front court.

A 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, believed to have been seen acting suspiciously on security cameras, are accused of filling a large glass jar with an explosive liquid and other unspecified components.

The device was found in a cardboard box inside their car, which was parked at the Redbank Plaza shopping centre at Ipswich, west of Brisbane, on Monday morning before shops had opened.

Senior Sergeant Gareth James said the bomb was capable of causing serious injury.

Later on Monday police searched a property in Camira and found two more devices which were dismantled by specialist police.

Police allege a firearm and dangerous drugs were also found on the property.

The 37-year-old man was slapped with additional charges including two counts of possessing explosives and one count of posses weapon after being charged earlier in the day with two counts of manufacturing an explosive without authority and possessing dangerous goods.

The woman has been charged with possessing dangerous goods, among other offences.

They are both expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.