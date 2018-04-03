Weather to worsen before Iris weakens

Coastal residents are preparing for worsening weather as Tropical Cyclone Iris swarms off Queensland, with forecasters warning the unpredictable system could intensify.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reissued a tropical cyclone warning for northern Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say the erratic system, which re-formed into a cyclone over the weekend, could escalate into a category three storm by Wednesday.

Iris was on Tuesday afternoon located 365km north of Mackay and continuing to move south along the Queensland coast.

Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Bob Gee said Tuesday was the day for Whitsunday residents to decide if they were going to stay or leave.

"But that is a voluntary decision," he said.

"It is a very unclear picture in terms of where the cyclone is going to move."

Mr Gee said enough emergency personnel would be available available if the event reached disaster level, despite more being allocated to the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games.

Parts of Queensland hit by Tropical Cyclone Debbie just a year ago are among those in the firing line of Iris as it moves down the coast.

People between Bowen and St Lawrence, including Mackay, have also been told to get ready for gale force winds by securing boats and property ahead an expected weakening on Thursday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was updated on the situation as she chaired a meeting of the Queensland Disaster Management Committee on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

"No matter what community gets impacted we are all here to help," she said.

State Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said conditions were expected to be less severe than Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"We believe it's going to sit around the Whitsunday region for a couple of days and then head further out to sea," he said.

Cairns and Townsville, which will host Commonwealth Games events later this week, appear to be in the clear, but residents are warned to keep a close watch given the erratic path the system has tracked so far.

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Wednesday and associated royal visit by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are not likely to be affected.

A watch zone is in place from St Lawrence to Yeppoon.