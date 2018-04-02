Heavy rain, strong winds to hit north Qld

Cyclone Iris has re-formed and the sodden communities along Queensland's northern coast are preparing for more damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Iris intensified back to cyclone strength on Monday morning and is currently a category one storm, 310km east of Cairns and 330km northeast of Townsville.

It isn't expected to cross the coast but could bring up to 200mm of rain and winds gusting at 100km/h as it moves south out at sea.

A severe weather warning is in place between Townsville and Mackay.

The state government and emergency services have spent the weekend preparing and 35 swift water rescue experts have been stationed along the coast between Cairns and Mackay.

SES crews have also been moved into position ahead of the expected foul weather.

"I'm quite comfortable with the resources at hand," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said communities could start to feel winds gusting beyond 100km/h from Monday evening and into Tuesday.

And very heavy rain could start falling from Monday evening.

They're forecasting daily rainfalls of up to 200mm in catchments that are already saturated from rain Iris delivered on its first sweep along the Queensland coast, and then from Cyclone Nora.

Meanwhile, the cyclone was not expected to affect the upcoming Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast or the associated royal visit.

"Down on the Gold Coast we do expect the Games to continue as normal," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Due to the weather and the Easter traffic she urged people to take extra care on the roads and put their safety first.

Iris is forecast to head away from the coast on Tuesday.