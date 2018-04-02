Accused home invader's brother killed

A man charged over a Brisbane home invasion in which his brother was killed hadn't intended to hurt anyone, a court has heard.

Isaac David Batten, his brother and another man went to a home at Robinson to recover a $3400 drug debt on Sunday afternoon, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

After the trio were unable to find the person they wanted, 23-year-old Batten went outside to phone someone to ensure they were at the right address.

He then heard screams for help and the man he and his brother had arrived with ran from the home, the court heard.

Batten then went inside and saw a man standing beside his brother with a knife.

The 21-year-died at the scene.

Charges over his death could soon be laid, the court heard.

It's believed that while Batten was outside someone in the home was attacked with a bottle before his brother was stabbed.

During a police interview Batten told detectives he regretted bringing his brother, who he described as a "hot head", to the house.

Police charged Batten with burglary and assault occasioning bodily harm.

It's expected he will apply for bail at his next court appearance on Thursday.