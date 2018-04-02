Trio charged after fatal Brisbane stabbing

Three men have been charged over a Brisbane home invasion that saw a man stabbed to death.

A 21-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed after breaking into a home at Robertson on Sunday afternoon with two other men who confronted a male resident.

The 21-year-old died at the scene.

Two men aged 24 and 21 were charged on Monday afternoon with burglary, commit indictable offence and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The pair is expected to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old man will remain behind bars after being charged with the same offences and is expected to face the same court again on April 5.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the death.