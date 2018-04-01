Queensland policeman in hospital after hit-run

A policeman has been seriously injured after being sent flying in the air in a hit-and-run incident in Brisbane's south.

The road policing command officer was operating a speed camera radar at Tarragindi, near the Pacific Motorway off-ramp, about 4.20pm on Sunday when a car ploughed into him.

Queensland Ambulance said the officer suffered leg and hip injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police conducted a search to find the car which sped off on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday evening, police said they were speaking to a man in relation to the incident.