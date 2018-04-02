Man charged after Qld cop hit by car

An unlicensed, unregistered driver has been charged after hitting a police officer while speeding in Brisbane's south, authorities say.

The road policing command officer was operating a speed camera radar at Tarragindi, near the Pacific Motorway off-ramp, about 4.20pm on Sunday when he motioned for a silver Honda Civic to stop.

The speeding car hit the senior constable when he stepped out to intercept the driver, police said in a statement on Monday.

The 57-year-old officer was sent flying through the air and sustained serious injuries.

Queensland Ambulance said the officer suffered leg and hip injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Coopers Plains man later that night and charged him with a litany of driving offences and seriously assaulting a police officer.

He is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.