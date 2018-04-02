News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Photo of monster shark sparks debate over whether it is an April Fool's joke
Photo of huge shark has internet divided over whether it is an April Fool's joke

Man charged after Qld cop hit by car

Perry Duffin
AAP /

An unlicensed, unregistered driver has been charged after hitting a police officer while speeding in Brisbane's south, authorities say.

The road policing command officer was operating a speed camera radar at Tarragindi, near the Pacific Motorway off-ramp, about 4.20pm on Sunday when he motioned for a silver Honda Civic to stop.

The speeding car hit the senior constable when he stepped out to intercept the driver, police said in a statement on Monday.

The 57-year-old officer was sent flying through the air and sustained serious injuries.

Queensland Ambulance said the officer suffered leg and hip injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Coopers Plains man later that night and charged him with a litany of driving offences and seriously assaulting a police officer.

He is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Back To Top