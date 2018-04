A Queensland man has died after falling from an apartment balcony in what authorities say are suspicious circumstances.

The 24-year-old was found dead at the Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns after falling from its seventh floor around 1am on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man is being questioned by police after being taken to Cairns Hospital with an arm injury.

A crime scene has been established at the Abbott Street residence.