A 72-year-old man has died after his car was T-boned by a ute in Brisbane.

A 24-year-old man driving the ute crashed into the driver's door of the car at the Nursery Road intersection in Runcorn. The older man died at the scene.

The ute driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. People are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the accident to contact them.