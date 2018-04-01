Authorities prepare for wild Qld weather

Specialised emergency services personnel have been sent to central and far north Queensland ahead of wild weather tracking towards the coast.

Ex-tropical cyclone Iris has been slowly approaching the Queensland coast since late last week and is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and gale force winds late on Monday.

Emergency services minister Craig Crawford on Sunday said the crews were being brought in to bolster the response and could be quickly moved to harder hit areas.

The area between Cairns and Rockhampton is on flood watch, however forecasters say it's too soon to tell how much rain ex-tropical cyclone Iris will bring.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nicholas Shera said the heaviest rain would arrive on Monday night and could last days.

It comes after ex-tropical cyclone Nora dumped over a metre of rain on the north and far north of the state over the last week, causing widespread flooding.

Officials are warning residents of coastal communities to keep up to date with weather warnings and prepare to evacuate.

"Know where you will go, what you will take, and what you will do with your pets," QFES Far Northern Region Assistant Commissioner John Bolger said.