Qld pub assault accused granted bail

A man accused of an attack outside a southeast Queensland pub which left another man in hospital with a fractured skull has been granted bail.

Zachary Raymond Hardingham, 22, was charged with grievous bodily harm over the assault on Thursday night outside the Narangba Valley Tavern north of Brisbane.

Police allege Hardingham assaulted another 22-year-old man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The court was told the fight started inside the pub, and Hardingham initially intervened to stop it.

However, he was challenged by the 22-year-old, and a group of people went outside where a fight broke out between the two men.

Hardingham sat straight in the dock of the Brisbane arrest court on Saturday and looked frequently to his family, a number of whom were in attendance to support him.

His lawyer said it "beggared belief" police were opposing bail, based on their own submission Hardingham had been "cooperative and remorseful" after he was arrested.

The court was also told the injured man's condition had since improved in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, and he was expected to make a recovery.

The magistrate granted Hardingham bail on the condition he not have any contact with the victim, not consume alcohol, and not go back to the Narangba Valley Tavern.

He's due to face court again next month.