Man killed in north Queensland car crash

AAP

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured after their car crashed into a tree in a remote area in Queensland's north.

Three children travelling with them, however, have escaped with only minor injuries.

Police believe the car left Kennedy Developmental Road at Conjuboy and hit a tree just before 8am on Friday.

The 43-year-old driver died at the scene. His 42-year-old female passenger was airlifted to Cairns Base Hospital with serious injuries.

The children have also been flown to the same hospital.

