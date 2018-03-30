Qld driver caught six times over limit

A man has been caught driving at more than six times the legal limit west of Brisbane.

The 58-year-old man recorded a blood alcohol level of .309 after being stopped for a roadside breath test at Redbank Plains Road at Redbank Plains around 2pm on Thursday.

He was one of a string of motorists caught across the state with high range alcohol readings during the first day of Queensland police's Easter road safety campaign.

A 21-year-old Townsville man was also caught more than four times over the limit after police saw him riding his bicycle down the middle of a street and almost falling over.