A year on from the Logan floods

A year after floodwaters inundated 200 homes, some Logan residents are still feeling the effects.

It's been a year since the town of Logan suffered its worst flood in four decades.

Acting Mayor Trevina Schwarz says many in the southeast Queensland city are still doing it tough, with some yet to return home.

"I want to make it clear that they haven't been forgotten and we are doing everything in our power to help them."

The city was swamped by the worst floods in 40 years as the Logan River peaked at 10.4 metres on April 1, 2017.

Ms Schwarz said the inundation left the city with an unprecedented damage bill and clean-up operation but locals had risen to the challenge.

"As the flooding receded Logan came together, neighbours offered a hand, strangers reached into their own pockets and collectively lifted Logan back on its feet," she said.

The floods came just days after Cyclone Debbie tore through north Queensland, with wind gusts of more than 250km an hour.

All told, Debbie left a damage bill of $1.7 billion, making it the second most expensive cyclone to hit Australia.